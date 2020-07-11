Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 6-12]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Queen and Slim

Two African-Americans go on the run after killing a police officer during a traffic stop.

Queen and Slim was directed by Melina Matsoukas (Insecure) and stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship).

Original theatrical release date: November 27th, 2019

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 9th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent (based on 207 reviews)

Stream Queen and Slim here.

The X-Files (Seasons 1-11)

All 11 seasons of The X-Files are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This includes the original nine seasons spanning 1993 and 2002, and the two revival seasons, which ran from 2016 to 2018.

The series follows FBI special agents Mulder and Scully as they investigate paranormal phenomena.

The X-Files was created by Chris Carter (Milennium) and stars David Duchovny (Californication) and Gillian Anderson (Sex Education).

Stream all episodes of The X-Files here.

Apple TV+

Greatness Code [Apple Original]

Seven big-name athletes touch on the most pivotal moments of their careers. Some of the stars include NBA player LeBron James, Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and NFL player Tom Brady.

Apple TV+ release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Seven episodes (five to seven minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Greatness Code here.

Greyhound [Apple Original]

Based on true events, this WWII drama chronicles Captain Ernest Krause’s efforts to lead a convoy of ships across the dangerous Atlantic to deliver soldiers and supplies to Allied forces.

Greyhound is based on C.S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd, was directed by Aaron Schneider (Get Low) and stars Tom Hanks (Forest Gump), Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire) and Elisabeth Shue (Back to the Future series).

It’s worth noting that Hanks also wrote the film’s script. Greyhound was originally supposed to hit theatres on June 12th, but Sony sold the rights to the film to Apple amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May (much to Tom Hanks’ dismay). Notably, Apple reportedly paid around $70 million USD (about $95 million CAD) for Greyhound, which was more than the film cost to make and marks Apple’s biggest film acquisition yet.

Apple TV+ release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent (based on 104 reviews)

Stream Greyhound here.

Little Voice [Apple Original]

A talented performer struggles to fulfill her dreams while coping with love, rejection and family problems.

Little Voice was created by Jessie Nelson (Love the Coopers) and stars Brittany O’Grady (Star), Shalini Bathina (The Little Knife) and Sean Teale (The Gifted).

It’s also worth noting that the series features original music from singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

Apple TV+ release date: July 10th, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Romantic-comedy, drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 16 reviews)

Stream Little Voice here.

Crave

The Addams Family

The spooky Addams family prepare for a visit from their relatives as a shady TV personality looks to sell their mansion.

Based on Charles Addams’ characters of the same name, The Addams Family was directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party) and features an ensemble voice cast that includes Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis), Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), rapper Snoop Dogg, Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Vancouver’s own Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things).

Original theatrical release date: October 11th, 2019

Crave release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44 percent (based on 154 reviews)

Stream The Addams Family here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens

Based loosely on actress-comedian Awkwafina’s (The Farewell) life, the series chronicles 20-something Nora’s young adulthood.

The series stars Awkwafina, Lori Tann Chin (Orange is the New Black) and BD Wong (Mr. Robot). It’s worth noting that Mississauga, Ontario’s own Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) also has a guest role in one of the episodes.

Original TV broadcast run: January to March 2020 (Comedy Central)

Crave release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (about 22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on 30 reviews)

Stream Awkwafina is Nora from Queens here.

Expecting Amy

This three-part documentary series examines comedian Amy Schumer’s struggles to balance her pregnancy and preparing for a comedy special.

HBO Canada/Crave release date: July 9th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Three episodes (51 to 63 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on six reviews)

Stream Expecting Amy here.

Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Harriet

Based on true events, this biographical film tells the story of Harriet Tubman escape from slavery and journey to save those she left behind.

Harriet was co-written and directed by Kasi Lemmons (Talk to Me) and stars Cynthia Erivo (Widows), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite) and Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures).

Original theatrical release date:

Crave release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent (based on 213 reviews)

Stream Harriet here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

P-Valley

Based on Katori Hall’s 2015 play Pussy Valley, P-Valley follows the lives of strip club dancers in the Mississippi Delta.

The series stars Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Nicco Annan (This Is Us), Shannon Thornton (Power) and J. Alphonse Nicholson (Marvel’s Luke Cage).

Starz/Crave release date: July 12th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (about 43 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 10 reviews)

Stream P-Valley here. Note that a $15.98 Crave + Starz subscription is required.

Disney+

Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You [Disney+ Original]

Following last week’s premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton on Disney+, the streaming service now has a special discussion about the show’s creation and relevance that you can watch with the cast and other guests.

The special is hosted Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts and features the original cast, including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more.

Disney+ Canada release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Talk show

Runtime: 46 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You here.

Netflix

Down to Earth with Zac Efron [Netflix Original]

Actor Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) travels around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien.

Netflix Canada release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Documentary series

Runtime: Eight episodes (34 to 47 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Down to Earth with Zac Efron here.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space [Netflix Original]

George, Harold, their classmates and principal all travel to outer space on a mysterious mission.

The series is based on Dav Pilkey’s Captain Underpants children’s novel series and features the voices of Nat Faxon (Disenchantment), Ramone Hamilton (Hot in Cleveland) and Jay Gragnani (The Loud House).

Netflix Canada release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Animated children’s comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (24 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space here.

The Old Guard [Netflix Original]

Based on Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez’s graphic novel series of the same name, The Old Guard follows a group of undying warriors who have secretly protected humanity for centuries, only to become targeted for their powers while investigating a new immortal.

The Old Guard was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights) and stars Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Marwan Kenzari (2019’s Aladdin) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave).

Netflix Canada release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent (based on 120 reviews)

Stream The Old Guard here.

Stateless [Netflix Original]

Inspired by true events, Stateless examines the relationship between four strangers — a woman on the run, a refugee, a bureaucrat and struggling dad — at an Australian immigration detention centre.

Stateless was created by Cate Blanchett (The Aviator), Tony Ayres (Nowhere Boys) and Elise McCredie (Strange Fits of Passion) and stars Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad) and Blanchett.

Original broadcast run: March to April 2020 (ABC Australia)

Netflix Canada release date: July 8th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (51 to 56 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 20 reviews)

Stream Stateless here.

Video on demand (VOD)

First Cow

One of the most acclaimed films of the year, First Cow, is now on digital after a short run in theatres prior to COVID-19 related closures. The A24 film is about a 19th century American cook who starts business with a Chinese immigrant using the milk of a cow from a wealthy landowner.

First Cow was directed by Kelly Reichardt (Certain Women) and stars John Magaro (Orange is the New Black), Orion Lee (Informer), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and the late René Auberjonois (Deep Space Nine) in one of his final roles

Original theatrical release date: March 6th, 2020

VOD release date: July 10th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent (based on 108 reviews)

First Cow can be purchased for $14.99 CAD on iTunes. Google Play currently only lets you add the film to your wishlist.

