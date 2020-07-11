Stephen Jackson Says He Used ‘Wrong Words’ in Defending DeSean Jackson’s Anti-Semitic Post

Instagram

The Philadelphia Eagles player previously found himself in hot water after posting on his Instagram account a quote purportedly from Adolf Hitler and highlight the anti-semitic part.

–

DeSean Jackson previously earned backlash for posting a controversial meme on social media that some people perceived as an anti-semitism. Despite the criticism, Stephen Jackson jumped into DeSean’s defense saying that DeSean shouldn’t have apologized. The post got people attack Stephen, prompting him to share his own explanation. /

“As I first stated when I got on here, I could’ve changed my words. But there’s nothing that said that I support any of that. There’s nothing that I said that I hate anybody, Stephen told CNN on Wednesday, July 8, adding that he used “wrong words” in defending DeSean. “Maybe I could’ve been more clear of what I thought DeSean was correct about, but I didn’t feel the need to go into a conversation that me and him had about how they were treating him and Riley Cooper.”

“I could’ve changed those words, but the people that know me — my Jewish friends that I talked to today — they know that the last thing I was spewing was to defend Hitler or any other post. That’s why I didn’t speak on Hitler or even speak on his post,” he added. “I spoke on exactly what I agreed with, and they was handling him different than they was handling Cooper. That’s the end of it. They can twist it how they want, but that’s exactly what it is. I don’t hate nobody.”

“I’ve been out here fighting for justice and equality,” Jackson told CNN. “And I was speaking on equality — why they wasn’t handling Cooper and DeSean Jackson any other way,” Stephen continued. “Like I said, they can twist it how they want to. You didn’t hear a word out of my mouth saying, ‘I hate Jews.’ You didn’t hear a word out of my mouth saying, ‘I’m supporting Hitler.’ They can twist it how they want. I don’t hate nobody. I’ve been standing up for everybody. I’mma continue to. And that’s just the end of it.”

DeSean found himself in hot water after posting on his Instagram account a quote purportedly from Adolf Hitler and highlight the anti-semitic part. The part that he highlighted read, “Because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews blackmail America. The will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were. The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.”

While others slammed the Philadelphia Eagles player for the post, Stephen defended him in a now-deleted Instagram post that read, “You know he don’t hate nobody, but he’s speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others.” Meanwhile, DeSean seemed to be feeling sorry that he had to post his apology twice. In an Instagram video, DeSean said, “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything that Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that. I was just trying to uplift African-Americans, and slavery, and just enlighten my people.” He also insisted that he never hate anyone nor tried to put another religion down.