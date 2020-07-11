Stars wish for Amitabh Bachchan’s speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter today to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The megastar revealed that he has been hospitalized and his family and helpers are being tested currently. Soon after he broke the news on Twitter, several stars started wishing for his speedy recovery.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal and several others took to social media to send in their wishes.

Here are their Tweets…

Bollywood stars send in their well wishes to #AmitabhBachchan as he begins his battle with #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/DpgkmGhWnS

— Filmfare (@filmfare) July 11, 2020

Sending you tons of love and best wishes … please take care … you ll be okay very soon!

— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 11, 2020





We too hope that the Shehanshah of Bollywood recovers soon.