Snoop Dogg and Richard Gere to Be Martha Stewart’s Guests in ‘Martha Knows Best’

The lifestyle guru will dish out cooking, home and gardening tips to fellow celebrities as she hosts the new series on Discovery’s HGTV from her home in Bedford, New York.

–

U.S. lifestyle guru Martha Stewart will welcome guests like Snoop Dogg and Richard Gere for her new TV series, “Martha Knows Best“.

Martha will dish out cooking, home and gardening tips to celebrities as she fronts the new virtual show on Discovery’s HGTV from her home in Bedford, New York.

Lupita Nyong’o, designer Zac Posen and Hailey Baldwin will also appear remotely to seek advice.

“It was so much fun to shoot episodes of Martha Knows Best at my home and with some great friends and guests,” said Stewart in a statement to Variety. “I hope people will feel inspired.”

“Martha Knows Best” will begin airing on July 31.

It’s not her first TV venture with Snoop, who co-hosts cult show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” with the lifestyle queen.