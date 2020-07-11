Signal's new feature that allows users to store certain data on their servers for recovery purposes has some security experts threatening to stop using the app (Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai/VICE)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / VICE:

Signal’s new feature that allows users to store certain data on their servers for recovery purposes has some security experts threatening to stop using the app  —  The popular encrypted app is now going to store your contacts in the cloud.  Experts are worried this compromises users’ privacy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR