Signal's new feature that allows users to store certain data on their servers for recovery purposes has some security experts threatening to stop using the app (Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai/VICE)

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / VICE:
Signal’s new feature that allows users to store certain data on their servers for recovery purposes has some security experts threatening to stop using the app — The popular encrypted app is now going to store your contacts in the cloud. Experts are worried this compromises users’ privacy.
