Sign Up For ESPN+ Now and Save $30 On UFC 251: Usman Vs Masvidal

Tuning into UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal just got a whole lot cheaper. That’s because ESPN+ is offering a $30 discount on the UFC 251 PPV for new subscribers. After handing over $50 to ESPN+ for an annual subscription, the UFC 251 PPV would usually set you back $65. However, ESPN+ is offering the two to new subscribers for only $85. Now factor in the $10 discount for taking out an annual ESPN+ membership instead of paying $5 per month, and we’re looking at a total savings of $40. That’s the drinks sorted.





ESPN+ is the exclusive streaming partner for the UFC in the United States, making it the only (legitimate) way to watch UFC 251 online. It’s home to more than just the UFC, though: It’s also home to both live and archived MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL matches, as well as PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing, and the United Soccer League. In addition, there’s a fantastic selection of overseas content, headlined by United Kingdom’s FA Cup — the qualifier for the UEFA Europa League, which is also broadcast on ESPN+.

Back to the event at hand. Jorge Masvida is stepping in for Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, to take on welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in the octagon. With 16 wins and a single loss under his belt, Usman is one of the brightest stars in the UFC right now, but the challenger is no novice: Jorge Masvidal boasts an impressive record of 35 wins and 13 losses. This bout will be preceded by two other title fights: Petr Yan vs José Aldo and Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway.

More UFC





By taking advantage of the ESPN+ UFC 251 PPV Bundle for new subscribers, you can tune in to all of this action, as well as the prelims, for just $85. As a reminder, that’s $30 less than what it would otherwise cost to take out the ESPN+ subscription needed to tune into UFC 251 and all future UFC fights and the individual viewing charge for UFC 251. If you’re a sports fan and can see yourself using ESPN+ again in the future, this is a deal that’s absolutely not to be missed. But act fast: It’s only for pre-orders.





We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























