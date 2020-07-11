Shocking survey finds young Scots fail at simple domestic tasks including washing and ironing

Britain’s under-25s are a real washout … when it comes to household skills.

Half don’t know how to use a washing machine and can’t iron a shirt, a new survey reveals.

Less than half can wire a plug, falling to one in five for 16- year-olds, while just two in five younger folk can change a lightbulb.







(Image: Getty)



Seven in 10 of all ages don’t know how to change a tyre but six in 10 know how to create a social media account and set up a smart phone.

The survey, from financial giant Aviva found the gulf between tech tasks and practical chores is widening, especially for younger people who are instead sharing their techie knowhow with parents.

One in five under-25s have shown them to use hashtags, a third how to post updates on social media accounts and almost one in three have taken pity on their elders and shown taught them how to take a selfie.

Gareth Hemming, of Aviva, said: “It’s fascinating how life skills are changing and which forms of knowledge are shared across generations.

“However there’s a place for practical skills too. Our analysis shows bodged DIY jobs cost UK households more than £7billion a year.

“Even a seemingly simple task such as putting up a picture could lead to a burst pipe.”