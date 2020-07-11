Search for Naya Rivera Continues as Copes Rule Out Suicide

WENN

While the authorities haven’t found the missing ‘Glee’ actress as the search operation continues, they believe her disappearance at the Lake Piru is a tragic accident.

Authorities believe Naya Rivera‘s disappearance is a tragic accident after speaking to her four-year-old son Josey and ruling out suicide.

The 33-year-old star went missing on Wednesday (08Jul20) after taking a boat ride on the lake with her four-year-old son Josey. While he was found on the boat three hours later alone, Naya never made it back to the vessel.

Surveillance video released by authorities on Thursday showed Naya and Josey were the only two people to board the boat, which officers said lines up with their assertion that there was no foul play involved in the tragedy.

As rumours continued to swirl online that the former “Glee” actress could have taken her own life, Sgt Kevin Donoghue told People that Naya’s disappearance appears to be accidental.

“We interviewed her son and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide,” he said. “Everything that we’ve learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident.”

“To say definitively what actually happened, we really can’t say. We just don’t know, it’s a mystery,” Donoghue added. “We’re still investigating, we’re still searching. We’re trying to uncover clues as we go. But so far, we really don’t have a lot of information to make any guesses as to what could have happened.”

The officer also said that it’s unclear whether Josey climbed back into the boat himself or if Naya helped him back in, adding, “I know she was in the water. I don’t know if she helped him back on the boat. That I don’t know.”

Several of the actress’ former co-stars, including Heather Morris and Harry Shum Jr., have taken to social media to urge fans to pray for their friend, with Jane Lynch the latest castmate to offer her thoughts on the incident.

“Oh it’s very heartbreaking. It’s very, very, very hard,” she said in footage obtained by MailOnline. “Sending the best to her family and that sweet little boy and yeah it’s pretty awful.”