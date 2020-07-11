new video loaded: Scottish Pilot Beats Virus and Leaves Hospital in Vietnam
transcript
transcript
Scottish Pilot Beats Virus and Leaves Hospital in Vietnam
Stephen Cameron, who spent more than two months on life support for Covid-19 and became the subject of nationwide public interest, was released from a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.
I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Vietnamese people, the dedication and professionalism of the doctors and nurses. The odds say that I shouldn’t be here, so I can only thank everybody here for doing what they’ve done. And I go home with a happy heart, because I’m going home. But a sad one because I’m leaving so many people here that I’ve made friends with. [People speaking Vietnamese.]
Recent episodes in Coronavirus Pandemic: Latest Updates