Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Apparently Confirmed in Leaked Video

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has apparently been confirmed through a video that was uploaded by one of the industry’s most reliable leakers.

The leaked video, posted on Twitter by Evan Blass, shows off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which looks very similar to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G sports the Mystic Bronze color option, which the Galaxy Note 20 is also expected to offer, according to a separate leak. The vertical orientation of the video suggests that it is promotional material designed to be watched on smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G looks identical to the Galaxy Z Flip, the LTE version released earlier this year, but according to XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach, there will be a very minimal change to its measurements.

The only significant change in the Galaxy Z Flip 5G compared with the Galaxy Z Flip, aside from the 5G support, may be found inside, according to Weinbach, specifically an upgraded Snapdragon processor. The predecessor was powered by the Snapdragon 855+.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung officially confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will take place on August 5, with the event expected to be held virtually. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is believed to be part of the event, and the video leaked by Blass hints that Samsung is mostly ready for it.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will reportedly feature the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung was planning to also unveil the Galaxy Fold Lite, a cheaper version of the Galaxy Fold with a $900 price tag, at the August 5 event, but the device has reportedly been postponed to 2021.

