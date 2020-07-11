Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Apparently Confirmed in Leaked Video

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has apparently been confirmed through a video that was uploaded by one of the industry’s most reliable leakers.

The leaked video, posted on Twitter by Evan Blass, shows off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which looks very similar to its predecessor.

pic.twitter.com/vdHgDADPUu — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2020

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G sports the Mystic Bronze color option, which the Galaxy Note 20 is also expected to offer, according to a separate leak. The vertical orientation of the video suggests that it is promotional material designed to be watched on smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G looks identical to the Galaxy Z Flip, the LTE version released earlier this year, but according to XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach, there will be a very minimal change to its measurements.

Oh, also dimensions change a negligible amount. It,amp;#39;s 0.5mm thicker than the current flip and 0.1mm taller — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 10, 2020

The only significant change in the Galaxy Z Flip 5G compared with the Galaxy Z Flip, aside from the 5G support, may be found inside, according to Weinbach, specifically an upgraded Snapdragon processor. The predecessor was powered by the Snapdragon 855+.

So for the Z Flip 5G, the ONLY part that changes is the SoC. It,amp;#39;s the Snapdragon 865+. The cameras stay the same at 12MP and 12MP. Same sensors too. Display is the same. Software is One UI 2.5 which is mostly unchanged. Hole is the same size. Battery is the same size. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 10, 2020

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung officially confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will take place on August 5, with the event expected to be held virtually. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is believed to be part of the event, and the video leaked by Blass hints that Samsung is mostly ready for it.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will reportedly feature the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung was planning to also unveil the Galaxy Fold Lite, a cheaper version of the Galaxy Fold with a $900 price tag, at the August 5 event, but the device has reportedly been postponed to 2021.

