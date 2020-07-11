Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Wolfman’ Recruits ‘The Invisible Man’ Director

WENN

The upcoming remake of Unversal’s monster movie has reportedly found a helmer in Leigh Whannell, a month after the ‘La La Land’ actor is announced as the male lead.

–

The team behind coronavirus lockdown movie hit “The Invisible Man” have boarded Ryan Gosling‘s new werewolf film.

The “La La Land” star was cast as the lead in Universal’s “The Wolfman” remake last month (Jun20) and now the project is on the fast track with director Leigh Whannell in talks to oversee the project with bosses at Jason Blum’s Blumhouse signing on to produce.

Whannell and Blumhouse found a winning formula with Elisabeth Moss‘ “The Invisible Man”, despite the fact the movie was released just before the coronavirus lockdown in March (20).

Made for $7 million (£5.5 million), the film has grossed $124 million (£98.3 million) worldwide, thanks mainly to video-on-demand views.

According to sources, Whannell will also be writing “The Wolfman” treatment, inspired by the 1941 film “The Wolf Man“, starring Lon Chaney, Bela Lugosi, and Claude Rains. Blum’s wife Lauren Schuker Blum will write the script with Rebecca Angelo.