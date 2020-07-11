Ruby Rose Congratulates Javicia Leslie for Her Casting as the New Batwoman

Instagram

Javicia Leslie was previously announced as the new Batwoman, marking the first black actress the DC Comics character on the CW series. Following the news, Ruby Rose, who took on the role in the first season, took to her Instagram account to react to it and made sure that she’s happy for Javicia.

“OMG!! This is amazing!!” Ruby wrote on the Wednesday, July 8 post. “I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman.”

The Australian actress went on giving Javicia a shout out, saying, “I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !!”

Leslie will portray a new misfit character, named Ryan Wilder, a Batwoman wannabe, who takes over as the crimefighter when Kane goes missing. “I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said.

Ruby, announced her exit from “Batwoman” in May, admitting in a statement that it was “very difficult decision.” The Kate Kane depictor said, “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created… Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful,” the “Orange Is the New Black” actress added.

Season 2 of “Batwoman” featuring Leslie is scheduled to arrive on The CW in January 2021.