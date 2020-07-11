Ricky Stuart fumes over controversial sin-bin in loss to Storm

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said “there’s no way in the world” Raiders winger Bailey Simonsson should have been sent to the sin bin in the 20-14 loss to the Storm.

Simonsson was sent for ten minutes in the first half when he was ruled to have taken out Josh Addo-Carr in a try scoring position.

The Canberra winger turned and chased a Storm grubber about 20 metres out in the greasy conditions and came in contact with his opposite number unintentionally.

Simonsson went for the ball but in the process collided with Addo-Carr and the referee ruled he took the man not the ball – in what was deemed a bewildering call from the bunker and referee.

Simonsson sent to the sin bin

It was a crushing blow for the Raiders after the Storm capitalised on the one-man advantage the next set, when Addo-Carr scored on Simmonsson’s wing.

“The try when we had a man down, we should never have been a man down,” Stuart said in the post-match press conference.

“There’s no way in the world he should have been sent to the sin bin. I don’t want to make a big issue of it but I don’t understand how we use all this technology and money and still get it wrong.

“There is no way Bailey Simmonsson should have been sent from the field when he was going for the football as well.”

Stuart tried hard to keep calm during the interview, taking deep pauses and gathering his thoughts before answering questions.

The incident was very similar to one at Lottoland last round where Sea Eagles winger Tevita Funa appeared to be taken out off the ball by Bradman Best after he put in a grubber just metres out from the line as the Sea Eagles tried to score in the dying moments. The bunker let it go but the NRL confirmed days later it should have been a penalty.

Raiders rocked by Hodgson injury

“They got it wrong, simple as that,” Stuart continued.

“Just like they did in the Manly game but they’ll be back in the box again next week.”

Commentators couldn’t hide their disappointment over the call during Fox Sports’ coverage.

“I thought he was going for the football,” league great Greg Alexander said.

“He doesn’t even know Addo-Carr is there. He turns late and takes three or four steps and Addo-Carr lunges into him. He’s not even looking at him. That’s a bad call.”

The Raiders shocking injury toll took another hit with Simonsson hurting his shoulder and hooker Josh Hodgson suffering a potential ACL injury. Hodgson had to undergo a knee reconstruction in 2017 and Stuart fears the worst.

“Hopefully Bailey won’t be too long if he is out but Hodgo we’ve got to wait on a scan and find somewhere tomorrow to scan him but it doesn’t look good it looks like it might be ACL.”