Review: ‘HOW ARE WE’ – Tokenized Performance Art Film By Cointelegraph

Review: ‘HOW ARE WE’ – Tokenized Performance Art Film



As Cointelegraph reported, earlier this week a quarantine-inspired performance art film called HOW ARE WE was hashed and minted into a non-fungible token on the blockchain. The project also minted another group of fungible HOW tokens and distributed these amongst the film’s contributors.

The rights to the work are now controlled by the main token holder, although mechanisms are in place to ensure that any change of ownership will also reward the holders of the HOW tokens. The entire value of the initial sale will be distributed between the contributors, with 10% of the value of any future sales going the same way.

