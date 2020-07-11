Report: Cowboys may not get Dak Prescott contract done by deadline

The clock is ticking on the Dallas Cowboys if they want to get a long-term contract done with quarterback Dak Prescott, and for the first time it appears doubts are growing about an agreement being reached by July 15.

Prescott and the Cowboys must reach a deal by Wednesday if they want to avoid Prescott playing the 2020 season on the franchise tag, and there has been little news about negotiations. On Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” that no news has led to some league sources thinking a deal won’t get done, though the Cowboys are still relaxed about the circumstances.

“I’m told the Cowboys are not worried right now,” Fowler said, via Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports. “They’re going to play this up to the deadline, and they’re hoping that Dak Prescott will take their latest, best offer whether that’s a new offer at the deadline or their old offer. They didn’t hash it out a few months ago, it’s been very quiet since then to the point where some league sources believe nothing is going to get done here.

“Because Dak already signed his franchise tag tender, maybe conceding that nothing is going to get done. The Cowboys feel they’re in a good spot.”

The good news is Prescott has signed his franchise tender and appears committed to the organization. The two sides have failed to reach an agreement long-term as Prescott is said to want a shorter deal than the Cowboys are willing to offer. It’s possible that Patrcik Mahomes’ recent NFL extension didn’t really help the Cowboys’ negotiating position.

The 26-year-old Prescott threw for a career-best 4,902 yards last season, and appears willing to bet on himself. This is the first time we’ve really heard this is in danger of not getting done. It appears set to go down to the wire either way.