Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke believes crowd noise will create energy

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke called the piped-in crowd noise at Fenway Park on Friday “great” and said he believes all the players enjoyed it as well.

“I think it’s going to create a lot of energy,” Roenicke told reporters. “I really like it.”

The crowd goes wild, as they experiment with piped-in audio here at an empty Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/rpw9jo9NDg — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) July 10, 2020

He said the players did feel as though it was slightly more difficult to talk to one another on the field initially, but once the operators tinkered with it and dropped the sound down, the experiment worked well.

Roenicke said it’s nice for the manager and coaches to be able to have conversations and not have the players hear what they’re saying. If he’s discussing whether to take the starter out, he prefers nearby players to not be privy to those conversations.

Hard to imagine baseball without fans? 🤔 take a listen to what the #RedSox are testing out at Fenway 👂 pic.twitter.com/4xH3pTJz7x — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 10, 2020

When asked whether crowd noise will vary from ballpark to ballpark, Roenicke said it will. He said it’s unfair to have it just be overwhelmingly positive noise for the home team, adding that some noise is necessary for the visiting side or when things go poorly for the home team.

He wants the noise to help the home team, but not so much that it becomes unfair or ludicrous.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re not doing anything that’s so one-sided that it’s ridiculous,” Roenicke said. “Nobody wants it that way.”