Recreational cricket returns: Michael Atherton and Rob Key shout-out to club cricketers | Cricket News

Michael Atherton and Rob Key celebrate the return of recreational cricket on Saturday by giving a few shout-outs to the club cricketers back in action up and down the country

Local cricketers across England got their long-awaited return to the field on Saturday as the coronavirus restrictions were lifted on the grassroots game.

And to celebrate recreational cricket’s return, ‘ Michael Atherton and Rob Key took to Twitter during day four of the first Test between England and the West Indies to give a few shout-outs to the club cricketers back in action up and down the country.

It was a mixed bag; while there was plenty of talent seemingly on show, there were also one or two dodgy cricketing comebacks. We’ve picked out the best and worst of the bunch…

Picture the scene…

@SkyCricket Shoutout Palmers CC, Hove who are playing a 45 over club v club game… with the rugby posts still up on the pitch! — Rug Vandenbroucke (@PeacockOfZorzoi) July 11, 2020

There was the good…

@SkyCricket Addington Village CC currently playing an inter club match. Robin Dooley has scored 200* including 14 6s. Easy game 😂 — Gareth Bee (@JustBeGoodToBee) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Luke Mullins got a double hundered including 14 sixes also got 2 wickets including a catch at 3rd slip ❤️ — Max Ennis (@ennis_max) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Jermaine Maskrey scored a century with 9 6s for old hull cricket club 💪🏾 great display — 9 (@TMC_9) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket my teammate (and birthday boy) Ollie Macmillan just scored a century and took a 5-fer for Hadleigh cricket club. Pitch seriously detiorated after the first innings. — Giovanni Capello (@ubsdonny) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket please can you give Matt Roberts a shout-out for an excellent 5-29 & 83 not out for Wealdstone Corinthians 4’s today. — CTB 🇯🇲🇨🇰🇬🇧 (@Teariki_05) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket he’s also told me that he used to absolutely dominate Sibley in school cricket as well — CTB 🇯🇲🇨🇰🇬🇧 (@Teariki_05) July 11, 2020

The bad…

@SkyCricket David Foster, Mayford CC out for 21 off 8 but included a six smashing his own car windscreen. — harryfoster8030 (@Foster19H) July 11, 2020

@Athersmike @SkyCricket Cronkbourne Social 3rd team XI of the Isle of Man returned today. Tom Gerrard out for 99 with Declan Horrox picking up a first ball of the season duck! — Tom Gerrard (@TomGerrard13) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket bowler took the middle stump whilst I was on 99, Old Wandsworthonians. Furious — James Labuschagne (@thenamessmithy) July 11, 2020

James Alcock for greenfield cc hit five sixes in his first five balls then got bowled middle stump @SkyCricket — james (@james75132740) July 11, 2020

And the just plain ugly…

@SkyCricket Club Captain Frankie Pankhurst of Burley CC 2nds was so excited to return to cricket he demanded he opened the batting (Normally bats 6th). Frankie fell over running between the wicket and was ran out before facing a ball. — Anthony Fursman (@afursman) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Absolute mare for Gavin Hope at Great Chart CC, nr Ashford Kent. Arrived late, 5-0-68-0 inc 10 wides, didnt bring any food, batted 7, run out without facing and split his trousers diving for his ground 🙄 @Athersmike — Neil Picton (@picco1979) July 11, 2020

There were some contrasting hat-trick tales…

@SkyCricket big win for Winsford Cricket Club today. 162 not out from Lee Ward and a Hatrick for my son Sam Burgess with the ball. — Steveb (@budgie1963) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Nic Amendola got a hat trick today for Netherton CC in Cambs vs Castor CC and figures of 8-24 in 10 overs — Nic Amendola (@amendn) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Isaac Robinson was on a hat-trick ball, then got smashed for consecutive sixes today whilst playing for Jesmond Cricket Club — Souperman (@isaac_robinson1) July 11, 2020

Some young guns got in on the action…

@SkyCricket Sean Clubb playing for Scarborough cricket club hit 150 off 90, including 10 sixes. Not a bad knock for a 17 year old! — j mk (@meak_le) July 11, 2020

@Athersmike @SkyCricket my mate josh boulton scored 127 off 77 balls for appleby frodingham cc u15 in his first game back – you never lose it — alf (@alf_kilbee) July 11, 2020

@skycricket shout out to Oliver Pascall who got his first 100 in men’s cricket for Walton on Thames Cricket Club today aged 14. — nick pascall (@npascall1) July 11, 2020

And some success for the older gentlemen…

@SkyCricket to let you know that Bernie Freedman will be playing for Epping Foresters today at the age of 82! Has been a regular for over 30 years. He has more energy than me (his son-in-law). Lee — reylee (@reylee) July 11, 2020

@Athersmike @SkyCricket My good friend Andy Beacher scores his first ever century today at the age of 46…. 127 off 99 balls….. almost run out on 99 but bowler knocked the bails off with his arm first — Ian Holmes (@ianholmes7719) July 11, 2020

And, as for Athers, he fell foul to a Twitter stitch-up, leading to much laughter in the commentary box…