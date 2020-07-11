Rapper Gillie Da Kid Says He Doesn’t Support BLM Because Black Man Shot Him

Instagram

In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, the rapper says, ‘I don’t give a f**k if you White, Black, blue, purple, brown, tangerine, N***A, All Lives Matter.’

Many people around the world have been rallying to fight in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the deaths of several unarmed black people in the hands of police, but rapper Gillie Da Kid isn’t one of them. Instead of supporting the movement, he decided to speak up against it and declared his support for All Lives Matter.

In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, Gillie responded to fans who had been asking him about the reason why he never “give no game on Black Lives Matter.” He then said, ” ‘Cause I don’t get to that s**t, n***a. All Lives Matter, n***a. I don’t give a f**k if you White, Black, blue, purple, brown, tangerine, N***A, All Lives Matter.”

“Y’all want a n***a to go out there head first and tell these muthaf**kin’ white people ‘Black Lives Matter???’ But my Black life didn’t matter to the n***a that tried to execute me,” he continued his rant. “To the n***a who shot me in my muthaf**kin’ wrist, stomach and my foot. The n***a that tried to have my momma singing, ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye.’ My Black life didn’t matter to that n***a! All the n***s I knew been shot by n****s!!!”

His statement naturally didn’t sit well with many people, especially black people. The backlash was immediate. “Never thought we would have to cancel gillie , how he older than me and don’t understand the true meaning of BLM,” one said, while another called him “an example of the uneducated.”

Meanwhile, an individual blamed his views on the fact that he’s not in a relationship with a black woman, “Aye I waited for this he not married to a black woman I figured this would be his take n***a missing the whole point of the saying black lives matter n****s wanna be so smart they dumb.” Someone else lectured him, “It’s about police brutality not about whos mixed and street s**t. I’m sure you know grassroot organizations in philly that work towards the helping the community when it comes to street stuff.”