Rapper Action Bronson Determined to Have ‘Hot Bod’ as He Loses 80 Pounds During Lockdown

Instagram

The ‘Easy Rider’ star has a massive weight loss as he reveals to his followers on social media videos of his intense workouts during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

–

Heavyweight rapper Action Bronson has dropped 80 pounds (36.3 kilograms) while working out during the coronavirus lockdown.

The “Easy Rider” hitmaker has taken to Instagram to celebrate his weightloss milestone while sharing videos of two intense work-outs.

“IM GETTIN ALL THE MONEY THATS OWED TO ME OVER ALL THESE YEARS (sic). I DESERVE TO HAVE A HOT BOD,” he captioned one clip. “IM 283 DOWN, 80 POUNDS FROM A WHOPPING 363 AND STILL GOING STRONG.”

<br />

The rap star is hoping his weight loss will encourage overweight fans to get in shape. “IF A FAT STONED SPACED OUT MOTHAF***A LIKE ME COULD WORK HARD EVERYDAY THEN YOU CAN TOO (sic),” he added.

<br />

His weight loss is no doubt inspired by his son Benicio, who was born in November (19).