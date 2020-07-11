Rachel Bilson ‘Devastated’ After Bill Hader Split

WENN

The ‘Hart of Dixie’ alum and the ‘Barry’ star have reportedly broken up after going public with their relationship six months ago at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

–

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader are allegedly back on the single market after being together for less than a year. “The O.C.” alumna and the former “The Office” star have reportedly called it quits on their relationship.

PEOPLE was first to report the split, with sources telling the news outlet that the former pair reached the decision to end their romance amicably. Still, it doesn’t mean the breakup wasn’t that upsetting and Rachel seems to take it harder as a source tells E! News that “she’s absolutely devastated.”

Neither Rachel nor Bill has responded to the separation rumors, while reps for both actors remain mum on the news.

Rachel and Bill first sparked dating rumors over the holiday last year after being spotted grabbing coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December. Later in the same month, they were seen together again at a Los Angeles Ralph’s.

They finally went public with their relationship in January when they walked the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards together. The two, however, kept their personal life private and barely talked about their relationship in public.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that they were getting more serious. “They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship,” the source said at the time. “They were in L.A. over the Valentine’s Day weekend. On Sunday, they enjoyed a getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.”

The source added that “it seems like a fun relationship” and that Rachel “always seems entertained” around Bill. “She won’t stop laughing when she’s with Bill,” the source went on dishing. “He is very sweet and considerate to her. Quick to open doors and acts very attentive.”

Rachel was previously in a longtime relationship with Hayden Christensen after they starred together in 2008’s film “Jumper“. They welcomed their daughter Briar Rose in 2014, before separating in September 2017.

Bill, meanwhile, was married once to Maggie Carey. They split up after more than a decade together and their divorce was finalized in July 2018. They share three daughters together, 10-year-old Hannah, t-year-old Harper and 5-year-old Hayley.