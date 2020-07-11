Queensland NSW and Victoria to see winter rains, highland snows

Wild weather is set to hit Australia’s east coast in the coming days, with gale-force winds and heavy rain bringing dangerous surf and the risk of flooding along the NSW coastline.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country a weak front approaching southwest Western Australia is generating large swells in addition to heavy showers and thunderstorms.

A low pressure system, front and troughs crossing the east today will trigger rain and storms over parts of Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, and snow in the highlands.

A strong and rapidly developing low pressure system currently developing off the coast is expected to make landfall on the NSW South Coast tomorrow, bringing heavy rains.

Up to 100mm is forecast for the region around Ulladulla, while falls of around 50mm are expected across the NSW South Coast more broadly.

A low pressure system will bring up to 100mm of rain along the NSW coastline from tomorrow. ()

The storm is forecast to hit Sydney on Tuesday, with waves up to five metres in height expected to pummel the coastline.

Beaches such as Bondi which are exposed to the south are expected to be hit particularly hard.

“It certainly will not be a good day to go out boating,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Manager of Region East, Jane Golding, warned.

There are also warnings of gale-force winds and the potential for minor flooding.

“The landscape is still quite vulnerable at the moment because of the bushfires so do keep an eye out for falling trees and things like that,” Ms Golding warned.

Bondi is among the beaches expected to see waves up to five metres high as gale-force winds blast the coastline. ()

Onshore winds will also bring showers to parts of Tasmania and northern Queensland.

Elsewhere, it is expected to be clear under a high.

A slow-moving trough has already brought tropical moisture to dry parts of southwest Queensland and western NSW on Friday and yesterday, resulting in record July rain for some areas.

The downpour broke an extremely dry spell for much of western Queensland and NSW over the past couple of months – a spell which had continued well into July.

That all changed on Friday however for many areas, as a moisture-laden trough slowly made its way across the region.

Here’s what’s expected for the weather today.

A few showers are expected to develop in Sydney, with a low of 9C and a high of 17C.

More showers are on the way for Melbourne.

Temperatures are expected to range between 9 and 14C.

Showers and rain are ahead for Brisbane, although things are expected to warm up, with the mercury climbing from 13C to a high of 23C.

Sunny weather is forecast for Perth, as well as a low of 7C and a high of 21C.

Showers will ease later today in Adelaide. Temperatures will fall as low as 6C, before hitting a top of 15C.

Hobart residents will see a shower or two. The thermometer will drop to 5C and won’t rise higher than 10C.

Australian Capital Territory

Late showers are anticipated for Canberra, as well as a low of 3C and a peak of 13C.

Darwin will enjoy mostly sunny weather, a low of 23C and a high of 33C.

Large swells and waves are approaching both the east and west coasts of Australia this week, as two strong systems build over the open ocean.

Off the east coast, a strong and rapidly deepening Tasman Low will develop tomorrow and on Tuesday, directing powerful waves up the NSW coast.

At this stage, waves look to reach 3.5-4.5m over beaches exposed to the south (like Bondi Beach), with the potential to exceed five metres.

Over in the west, a strong cold front and trough will approach the west coast on Monday night and Tuesday morning, generating large swells in addition to heavy showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms as far north as Exmouth.