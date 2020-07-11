Pupils and teachers question the new grading algorithm used by the IB Diploma Programme to predict student scores after it canceled in-person tests this spring (Tom Simonite/Wired)

Tom Simonite / Wired:
Pupils and teachers question the new grading algorithm used by the IB Diploma Programme to predict student scores after it canceled in-person tests this spring — The International Baccalaureate program canceled its high-stakes exam because of Covid-19. The formula it used to “predict,rdquo; scores puzzles students and teachers.
Tom Simonite / Wired: