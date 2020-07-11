Power cuts to continue on Sunday, says Eskom

South Africans will wake up to another day of load shedding on Sunday, Eskom has said.

Stage 2 load shedding will start at 08:00 and continue until 22:00.

“Implementing loadshedding [on Sunday] is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the coming week. Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has also risen significantly,” it said in a statement.

The utility has not yet announced whether cuts would continue into the week, but has said it is “likely” that the generation system will continue to be constrained.

After three months without any planned power interruptions, Eskom on Friday announced cuts after a number of generating units tripped and a cold spell caused a surge in electricity use.

Stage 2 cuts continued on Saturday to enable Eskom to replenish its emergency generation reserves for the week ahead. Saturday’s stage 2 load shedding is set to end at 22:00.