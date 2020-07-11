Popular Actress Wema Sepetu: I Miss The Way My Ex-Boyfriend BEAT ME!!

One of the most popular African actresses, Wema Sepetu, is going viral all over social media, for her very unorthodox claims. MTO News has learned that Wema is claiming that she “misses” the beating and physical assaults inflicted on her by her ex-boyfriend, Diamond Platnumz during their time together.

The actress recently told a mag that Platnumz used to viciously beat her when they were together. And now that they have gone their separate ways, she misses his beatings.

Luckily for everyone, the two split ups in 2014.

Six years after they separated, Sepetu told Swahili newspaper, Ijumaa Wikienda that Diamond Platnumz used to “beat her up” thoroughly but somehow, she enjoys the beatings.

The actress said: “Diamond would beat me up thoroughly back then.

“Ironically, I loved it when he battered me, I just don’t know why that was the case.”

What I remember most is his stroke. It was dangerous but I wanted to be beaten by him because after beating me he would comfort and I could enjoy it.”

She added that she misses been beaten by him.

“But, I remember he would pamper me after assaulting me, and, I think I loved it because he would give me attention after the beating.”

She added that even when her family members discovered she was a victim of physical abuse and pleaded with her to end the relationship, she refused and told them she enjoys the beating.

“My siblings got to know that I was a victim of domestic abuse. They pleaded with me to leave Diamond but I told them I was enjoying being beaten up by him,” Sapetu added.