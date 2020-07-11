Popular Actress Wema Sepetu: I Miss The Way My Ex-Boyfriend BEAT ME!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

One of the most popular African actresses, Wema Sepetu, is going viral all over social media, for her very unorthodox claims. MTO News has learned that Wema is claiming that she “misses” the beating and physical assaults inflicted on her by her ex-boyfriend, Diamond Platnumz during their time together.

