Pitch Perfect’s Skylar Astin Packs On the PDA with Jack Osbourne’s Ex-Wife Lisa Stelly

At this time, it’s unclear when the two began spending so much time together. However, news of their cheeky Instagram uploads and apparent relationship comes a year after Skylar and Anna announced their split.

The Pitch Perfect co-stars tied the knot in 2016. Two years later, fans noticed they both stopped following each other on social media and seemed distant. Soon after the speculation, the duo confirmed their breakup.

Of their separation, Anna opened up about how she was processing this monumental “life change.”

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” she expressed in August 2019, after a speaking at a panel for her new show Perfect Harmony. “I definitely—I’m 36 years old. I’ve had some life changes go on, and I feel more me than I ever, ever have. It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also really empowering… I just feel really grounded and that the decisions I’ve been making have been for the best. So, that’s good.”

“I think that I’ve learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly and things happen for a reason,” she continued. “I’ve also learned that, in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it.”