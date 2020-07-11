Pinterest's moderation approach, which blocks content at the search query level, rather than removing it entirely, lets some objectionable content remain (Sarah Emerson/OneZero )

Sarah Emerson / OneZero :

Pinterest’s moderation approach, which blocks content at the search query level, rather than removing it entirely, lets some objectionable content remain  —  The moderation oversight is a result of hiding rather than deleting illicit content,nbsp; —  Pinterest, a website best known for inspiration boards …

