Philadelphia Eagles penalise DeSean Jackson for social media posts | NFL News





DeSean Jackson posted an anti-Semitic message that he falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler on social media

The Philadelphia Eagles announced in a statement on Friday that wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been penalised for ‘conduct detrimental to the team’, following his anti-Semitic comments earlier this week.

The team did not specify how Jackson was punished, but ESPN have reported a fine was involved, with Jackson planning to donate “a significant portion of his fine to Jewish community efforts”.

The Eagles said Jackson will have to “commit to supporting his words with actions” in order to remain on the team moving forward.

Jackson published a string of derogatory posts over the Fourth of July weekend, one of which had an image of a page out of a book that included anti-Semitic quotes that were falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. He followed up with multiple apologies, both on social media and directly to the team.

The team’s full statement read: “This has been a difficult and emotional week for our community and organisation.

“The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hate toward any individual or group. We believe in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities, and faiths. We as an organisation want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only occur through strong, deliberate actions and a commitment to learn and grow.

“We have had a number of constructive conversations over the last few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organisation, and leaders in the community. That has led us to the point where we and he are ready to take the next steps.

“Today we have penalised DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted those consequences and apologised. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward.

“He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done. We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that all of us in our organisation need to listen and learn more about things that are unfamiliar and uncomfortable to us.

“We must continue to fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination, while not losing sight of the important battle against systemic racism.”