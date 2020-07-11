People Are Sharing Cinematic Parallels And It’s Great

On Twitter, people have been sharing some amazing cinematic parallels. Whether they’re meant to be funny, fascinating, or just weird, here are some of my favorites:
1.
Midsommar and High School Musical:
2.
The Witch and “Work Bitch”:
3.
Captain Marvel and Captain America:
4.
Avengers: Infinity War and Frozen:
5.
Black Swan and Birds of Prey:
6.
Captain Marvel and Thor: Ragnarok:
7.
Paddington 2 and The Grand Budapest Hotel:
8.
Hereditary / Suspiria:
9.
The Shape of Water and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
10.
Captain America / Enchanted
11.
Friends and Joker:
12.
“Daisies” music video and Lion King:
13.
Wreck it Ralph 2 and Drag Race:
Do you have any cinematic parallels you love? Let me know in the comments below.
