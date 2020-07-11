People Are Sharing Cinematic Parallels And It’s Great

On Twitter, people have been sharing some amazing cinematic parallels. Whether they’re meant to be funny, fascinating, or just weird, here are some of my favorites:

1.

Midsommar and High School Musical:


A24 / Disney

2.

The Witch and “Work Bitch”:


Pule Films / Jive Records

3.

Captain Marvel and Captain America:


Marvel

4.

Avengers: Infinity War and Frozen:


Marvel / Disney

5.

Black Swan and Birds of Prey:

Cinematic Parallels 💕

Cinematography by ‘Matthew Libatique’
Black Swan (2010) // Birds of Prey (2020)


Searchlight / DC

6.

Captain Marvel and Thor: Ragnarok:


Marvel

7.

Paddington 2 and The Grand Budapest Hotel:


Heyday Films / TSG

8.

Hereditary / Suspiria:


A24 / Amazon Studios

9.

The Shape of Water and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl


Searchlight Pictures / Columbia Pictures

10.

Captain America / Enchanted


Marvel / Disney

11.

Friends and Joker:


NBC / Warner Bros.

12.

“Daisies” music video and Lion King:


Capitol Records / Disney

13.

Wreck it Ralph 2 and Drag Race:


Disney / Vh1

Do you have any cinematic parallels you love? Let me know in the comments below.

