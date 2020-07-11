Paul Oakenfold Collaborates With Luis Fonsi on Coronavirus Lockdown Anthem

‘The World Can Wait’, which was released on July 10, is the first single to be released from ‘Shine On’, the legendary DJ’s follow-up album to the critically-acclaimed 2006’s ‘A Lively Mind’.

“I just love the song and the meaning of the lyrics,” the legendary DJ tells WENN. “The song came about during a writing session I was doing with a few writers and we took it to Luis Fonsi and his team, who loved the song as well.”

“It’s a good taste of what’s to come from my studio album. It’s mostly melodic songs and very cinematic with great singers and interesting beats. It’s something you will want to sit down and listen to in its entirety rather than as individual tracks.”