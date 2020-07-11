Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon to Tackle Ghosts in New Reality Show With Son Jack

ABC

The Black Sabbath rocker, along with Sharon Osbourne and Jack, is back on television to tackle ‘such things as ghosts and UFOs’ in a new show ‘The Osbournes Want to Believe’.

The Osbournes are back together on the small screen as the hosts of new TV series “The Osbournes Want to Believe“.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will join their son, Jack, as he tries to convince his famous parents that reported instances of paranormal activity are true as part of the new Travel Channel show.

“We see if I can poke at my parents over such things as ghosts and UFOs,” says Jack in a statement. “It’s actually going to be a lot of fun.”

Jack previously joined his rocker dad for the travel series “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour” and was also a part of the hit MTV show “The Osbournes“, which ended in 2005.

He also takes on otherworldly forces as the host of the show “Portals to Hell“, opposite paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman.

The eight-episode “The Osbournes Want to Believe” will premiere on 2 August (20).