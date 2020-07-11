Orioles free agent rumors: Yasiel Puig an intriguing option for Baltimore

The Orioles are reportedly in the hunt for free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig with less than two weeks remaining before the start of the 2020 season.

Baltimore has “made at least one offer” to Puig, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Cuba native hit 24 home runs and stole 19 bases between the Reds and Indians last season but has remained without a club deep into the summer.

Baltimore is expected to finish last in the AL East after choosing to keep its payroll at the bottom of MLB amid a comprehensive rebuild process. Puig would be one of the few veteran bats in the lineup if he signed with the team and could lend respectability to the order with a small sample hot streak in the league’s 60-game season.

The 29-year-old is now far removed from his electric peak in Los Angeles, when he slashed .305/.386/.502 in his first two campaigns.

Still, Puig probably has more upside than the rest of Baltimore’s outfield and would be motivated to prove his worth after the lack of interest in his services this offseason.