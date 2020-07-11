On fifth attempt, U.N. Security Council renews Syria aid via Turkey By

The United Nations describes the aid delivered from Turkey as a “lifeline” for Syrians in the country’s northwest. The 15-member council had been deadlocked, with most members pitted against Syrian allies Russia and China, which abstained on Saturday in the council’s fifth vote this week on the issue.

NEW YORK () – The United Nations Security Council on Saturday approved aid deliveries to Syria through one border crossing from Turkey, a day after its authorization for the six-year-long humanitarian operation ended, leaving millions of Syrian civilians in limbo.

© . The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York 2/2

