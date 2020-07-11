NRL news, Dean Pay urges Bulldogs Bulldogs board to make call on his future

Embattled Bulldogs coach Dean Pay says “it would be useful for everyone” if the club board came out and spoke publicly over his future at the club, ending speculation over Canterbury’s top job.

It was another lacklustre loss for Pay and his Bulldogs who slumped to a 1-8 record in this season in a 26-8 loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

Speculation has been forever rife around the Dogs’ top job since Pay stepped into the coach’s role with the club in a downtrend, making him easy picking for the NRL rumour mill.

Recent reports suggested the Bulldogs were pursuing the likes of Storm coach Craig Bellamy and veteran Union coach Eddie Jones to take the reins from Pay, and Saturday’s loss won’t do the coach anymore favours.

(Getty)

Asked by reporters if he’d like the club to give him an indication over his future, Pay spoke openly.

“That’s up to them. It would be useful for everyone,” he said.

“We can go out into the market and we can look to bolster our recruitment, and that’s what every club wants to do.

“There’s some kids in there already that are starting to get some games under their belt and they will be better players going forward.

“We’ve got some real positive signs coming soon.

“It’s very hard for everyone at the moment, but we will move forward and we will get better.”