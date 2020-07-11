NRL news, Brisbane Broncos snap six-game losing streak with win over Canterbury Bulldogs

The Brisbane Broncos have snapped their six-game losing streak in a vital 26-8 win over the Bulldogs, releasing the pressure valve off coach Anthony Seibold and the decorated franchise.

It was do-or-die for the Queenslanders who have been stuck in the NRL firing line for weeks after a string of lacklustre performances saw the remain winless since the COVID-19 enforced break.

Brisbane last tasted victory 113 days ago on March 20 against South Sydney, and had since endured a torrid time in the media.

That all changed on Saturday evening as Seibold’s troops got out of the gates early in front of a roaring crowd Suncorp Stadium and never looked back.

Tevita Panga Junior shouldered the burden of the load from the forward pack, devastating the Bulldogs’ line with massive running power and handy off-loads.

Jamyne Isaako was a threat down the flank all night, and when he linked up for a superb try with a reinvigorated Anthony Milford early in the second half, the Broncos night was all but assured.

The win gives coach Seibold and his troops some much-needed respite as they look to back up Saturday’s display against the Tigers next Friday.

“You certainly go to bed happier after a win,” coach Anthony Seibold said at full-time.

“It’s been a challenging six weeks. I’ll keep working hard until I’m no longer required, and hopefully that’s in a few years’ time.”

In a show of unity, a host of former Broncos greats turned out at Suncorp Stadium and clapped the squad onto the turf before kick-off, after weeks of negative media between the club and its old firm.

The pressure will be firmly thrown onto coach Dean Pay, however, who faces serious questions over his tenure at the club as the Dogs slumped to a 1-8 record to start the season, their worst since 1964.