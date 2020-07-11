Norwich 0 – 4 West Ham

Michail Antonio produced a sensational performance for West Ham as he scored every goal in a 4-0 win against Norwich, condemning them to relegation.

The forward began his incredible scoring spree in the 12th minute, firing home from close range after a corner, and added another from at set-piece just before the break, nodding home a Mark Noble free kick (45+1).

He rounded off his first professional hat-trick in the 54th minute after looping a header past Tim Krul, adding another for fun later in the half when he flicked home inside the six yard box (74) to round off a memorable afternoon.

It will not be one Norwich will want to remember though as the result sees the Canaries relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship, remaining rock bottom of the table. The result pulls West Ham six points clear of the drop zone, along with Watford, who also beat Newcastle 2-1 in an early kick-off.

More to follow…