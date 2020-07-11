Nicola Peltz’s Stunning Engagement Dress Was Designed by Future Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

In fact, the 25-year-old star’s sunny design was made by none other than Victoria Beckham. Yep, Nicola’s future mother-in-law.

“Fresh colours and fluid silhouettes in motion,” the former Spice Girls member shared on Instagram in April of her delightful dress. “It’s a sunny Sunday,” another post read of the same summer-y number.

The yellow piece appears to have been part of Victoria’s spring and summer 2020 collection. While Nicola’s engagement dress looks to be a bit longer than what it was on the model on the runway, the halter design still features flowy ruffles, a plunging neckline and pleated skirt.

Of her 21-year-old son and the Transformers star’s engagement, Victoria had nothing but sweet things to say.

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness,” the fashion mogul wrote on Instagram. “We all love you both so much.”

Nicola commented, “i love you so so much victoria i’m the luckiest girl.”

