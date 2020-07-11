Nick Cordero’s Wife Tells Son Elvis to ‘Keep Moving’ in Heartfelt Letter After His Death

Instagram

Fitness guru Amanda Kloots is overwhelmed with emotions as she shares on social media a heartfelt note she wrote to her baby son following the death of her husband.

Amanda Kloots has penned a heartfelt letter to her son Elvis, urging him to “look for the silver linings in life,” following the death of her husband Nick Cordero.

The fitness trainer posted a video to her Instagram Story on Thursday (09Jul20), sharing a glimpse of the heartbreaking note she’d written for one-year-old Elvis.

“We must look for the silver linings in life son,” it read. “Life is never perfect, things happen we will never understand. Look for lessons, keep moving, find the beauty.”

In the accompanying clip, Amanda struggled to hold back her tears as she told her followers, “You know, it’s so funny because grief is such a weird thing, and I’ve talked about everything else about this process. So, it feels oddly wrong not to talk and acknowledge about grief.”

“I just start to question myself about everything I’m experiencing right now, and how my day-to-day is so crazy, and so busy, and dealing with so much still, and how I’m able to do that. But am I also acknowledging everything that has happened and acknowledging my sadness? And it often times doesn’t hit me until at night when I’m going to sleep.”

She mused, “I don’t know if there’s a right answer. I don’t think there is a right answer to grief or how someone grieves or the process you go. You know, that’s different for everybody and everybody’s personalities, and when and how it hits you.”

Concluding, Amanda said, “Just be responsible, because it’s the only way we will ever end this, and that we will ever be able to move forward as a race, as a human race.”

Following Nick’s death from complications of Covid-19, a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Amanda and Elvis has topped $1 million. Despite having an initial target of $480,000 (£375,000), the total raised stood at $1,026,160 (£808,655) as WENN went to press.