Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots’ Son Kisses Her Phone While Watching Video of Late Actor

In addition, Amanda posts on her Instagram account a video of Elvis watching another clip, showing the late ‘Rock of Ages’ star thanking fans for purchasing his single, ‘Live Your Life’.

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots‘ son Elvis is missing his dad. Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 9, Nick’s widow shared a heartwarming story about their son following the death of the actor from coronavirus complications.

“I was showing Elvis videos of Nick, and this one video was Nick talking, like leaving a voicemail message for a friend, but he had it saved on his phone,” she said in Instagram Stories video. “And Elvis saw it and smiled and — I’m not even kidding you — leans into the phone to give his dad a kiss, and then kept going.”

“I kept playing the video again and he kept trying to press the button, and he just kept going in and out, kissing the phone and kissing his dad,” the fitness guru continued. “My heart, of course, just melted. But in a way, it just made me feel so good because it made me feel like he recognizes Nick. He knows who he is and he recognizes his dad, even though it’s been over three months.”

Amanda confirmed Nick’s death in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 5. “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” she wrote alongside a picture of the Broadway actor.

Following the tragic news, “Scrubs” star Zach Braff, a close friend of the couple’s, paid tribute to him. “Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side,” Zach wrote on Instagram. “I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”

Also, there was a huge influx of donations on Nick’s GoFundMe page, which was started when the “Bullets Over Broadway” star was admitted to hospital earlier this year with the intention that the money would be used by his wife to help pay the medical bills. It is fast approaching the $1 million mark, just days after the Broadway star’s passing.