Newcastle transfer news and rumours | Football News







The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Newcastle amid their proposed takeover – and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Newcastle…

Federico Chiesa – Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for the Fiorentina winger. (The Sun, July 11)

Wout Weghorst – Arsenal and Newcastle are set for a bidding war this summer over highly-rated Wolfsburg striker Weghorst (Daily Star, July 2); The Dutch frontman is thought to be available this summer, despite scoring at least 16 goals in each of his last four season both in the Bundesliga and with AZ Alkmaar (Daily Star, July 1)

Marcos Alonso – Newcastle are interested in Chelsea full-back Alonso, with the 29-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge uncertain as the Blues are linked with Leicester defender Ben Chilwell (The Sun, June 15)

Umut Meras – Newcastle are being linked with a move for £8m rated Le Havre left-back Meras (Fotomac, June 11)

Michy Batshuayi – Newcastle are interested in signing out-of-favour Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi in the summer (HITC, June 7)

Arnaud Lusamba – Newcastle have reportedly made contact with Nice’s Lusamba over a potential free transfer move to St James’ Park at the end of his contract (Newcastle Chronicle, June 2)

Jonathan David – Newcastle are in talks with Gent over the signing of forward David this summer, ahead of rivals Tottenham (TodoFichajes, June 1)

Danny Rose – Newcastle are in talks to extend Rose’s loan from Spurs (, June 1); Tottenham are willing to extend the full back’s loan at Newcastle for him to complete the campaign at St James’ Park (Daily Telegraph, May 29)

Other players recently linked with a move to St James’ Park…

Philippe Coutinho (Mundo Deportivo, May 27, May 31)

(Mundo Deportivo, May 27, May 31) Facundo Pellistri (Daily Mail, May 29)

(Daily Mail, May 29) Xherdan Shaqiri (Daily Mail, May 27)

(Daily Mail, May 27) John Stones (Daily Telegraph, May 25)

(Daily Telegraph, May 25) Ross Barkley (Daily Telegraph, May 25)

(Daily Telegraph, May 25) Gonzalo Higuain (Sunday Express, May 24)

(Sunday Express, May 24) Valentino Lazaro (The Sun, May 16; Inter Dipendenza, May 8; Newcastle Chronicle, May 19)

(The Sun, May 16; Inter Dipendenza, May 8; Newcastle Chronicle, May 19) Edinson Cavani (Newcastle Chronicle, May 10; Daily Express, May 18)

(Newcastle Chronicle, May 10; Daily Express, May 18) Kalidou Koulibaly (Daily Express, May 18)

(Daily Express, May 18) Wilfried Zaha (Sun on Sunday, May 17)

(Sun on Sunday, May 17) Gareth Bale (Daily Star, May 16; Daily Mail, May 11; Daily Mail, May 13)

(Daily Star, May 16; Daily Mail, May 11; Daily Mail, May 13) Aaron Ramsey (TuttoJuve, May 15)

(TuttoJuve, May 15) Odysseas Vlachodimos (A Bola, May 15)

(A Bola, May 15) Adrien Rabiot (Tuttomercarto, May 15)

(Tuttomercarto, May 15) Morgan Sanson (Le10 Sport, May 14)

(Le10 Sport, May 14) Odsonne Edouard (Daily Express, May 13)

(Daily Express, May 13) Odion Ighalo (Daily Express, May 11)

(Daily Express, May 11) Jesse Lingard (Daily Mail, May 2).

(Daily Mail, May 2). Donny van de Beek (Le10Sport, April 29)

(Le10Sport, April 29) Radja Nainggolan (Calciomercato, April 27)

(Calciomercato, April 27) Philippe Coutinho (Daily Mirror, May 3); (Daily Star, April 27)

(Daily Mirror, May 3); (Daily Star, April 27) Nabil Fekir (Footmercato, April 26)

(Footmercato, April 26) Fabio Borini (Tutto Hellas Verona, April 25)

Managers linked with a move to Newcastle…

Mauricio Pochettino – Mauricio Pochettino says he would be open to managing a Premier League club outside the top six and is eager to return to management either in England or abroad (, May 22)

Newcastle’s prospective new owners have made the Argentine their number one choice to be the next manager at St. James’ Park and are willing to pay him £19m a year to take charge (, April 29); Newcastle will have to pay Tottenham £12.5m if they appoint the Argentine as manager this month – but they can sign him for nothing after May 31 (ESPN, May 5)

Rafa Benitez – The Spaniard is keen to make an emotional return to St. James’ Park under a new Saudi Arabian-backed ownership (Daily Telegraph, May 25); The former Magpies boss has been identified as an alternative if first choice Pochettino is unavailable (, April 29)

The latest players linked with a Newcastle exit…

Matty Longstaff – Newcastle midfielder Longstaff has not trained this week amid uncertainty over his future at the club (Daily Mail, June 5); Newcastle United have increased their contract offer to midfielder Longstaff in a bid to persuade him to reject a move to Italian club Udinese (Daily Telegraph, June 4); Longstaff will end up at Premier League rivals Watford if he joins Udinese on a free transfer (Daily Mail, June 4); The 20-year-old, who has been earning just £850 per week on an academy contract at Newcastle, could leave St James’ Park after the Italian club offered him a £30,000 per-week, five-year deal, along with a bumper signing-on fee ( News).

Jamie Sterry, Jack Colback and Rob Elliot – All three players are set to leave the club on free transfers this summer (Newcastle Chronicle, April 12)

Newcastle have reportedly told Sterry and Colback not to return to training, effectively ending their time at the club (Newcastle Chronicle, June 4)

The latest Newcastle contract talk…

Andy Carroll – The England striker, 31, is close to signing a new deal at St James’ Park (Sun, June 25 and Shields Gazzette, June 20)

Javier Manquillo – The Spain full back is nearing putting pen to paper on a contract extension at the club (Shields Gazzette, June 20); Newcastle are optimistic of tying the right-back to a new long-term contract (Daily Telegraph, June 19)

Steve Bruce – The current Newcastle manager has underlined his credentials as the right man to lead Newcastle, should the club’s proposed takeover be completed, but admits he is ‘in the dark’ over his future (, May 21).

Matty Longstaff – The young midfielder is keen to sort out a new deal at Newcastle – if the Saudi takeover goes through (The Sun, April 19). Newcastle brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff are in the process of changing agents in a bid to sort out their futures (, March 23).

Transfer Centre – follow the latest news with our live blog

Three of a Kind for Liverpool? Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for a sixth time this season on Saturday. Play for free, entries by 3pm.