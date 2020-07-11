New to PS4? You can't go wrong with these titles!

If you just purchased your first PlayStation 4, you may find yourself feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume titles. The next generation of console is on the way which means the PS4 game catalog is nearing its end, but also, it is incredibly deep. This is a boon for new PlayStation 4 users, this robust catalog has something great out there for every type of gamer. Welcome to the world of PlayStation 4! Let us share with you some games for the PS4 that will help you kick off your experience in an awesome way.

This game has just about everything going for it. Visually, it is simply beautiful. Traversing the gorgeous and diverse scenery in order to take down massive robots feels natural and smooth. The combat is also engaging. Its storyline is insanely satisfying with unique and thoughtful NPCs throughout. To top it all off, Horizon: Zero Dawn features one of the most badass main characters I’ve had the pleasure of playing in recent years.

Medium is the message

Death Stranding

Staff pick

While it’s been dubbed a delivery simulator, Hideo Kojima’s newest project has players experiencing far more than deliveries. The cut-scenes draw the player in as if they are part of a beautifully scripted movie, separated by chill explorative deliveries. So, yes, the actual game play is often a delivery sim, but it becomes so much more when you see the community based builds explode throughout the world.

Multiplayer battle royal fans

Apex Legends

If you’re a fan of multiplayer first-person shooters and you don’t have the sort of schedule which allows you to sit down and play for hours at a time, Apex Legends may be for you. A battle royal game featuring a growing roster of diverse characters, each with a unique skill set. With some of the most intuitive and easy call commands I have seen yet, you simply click to ping enemies, loot, or point where you’d like to go. The best part of Apex Legends? The game is free! All paid content is purely visual to create a unique look for your characters.

A good boss challenge

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Explore this detailed, well-designed world set in 1500s Sengoku Japan with both new and traditional lore-inspired monsters around every corner. The aesthetic of this game is a beautiful backdrop for the brutal fights you are about to endure as Sekiro, a lone traveler you can customize through the use of prosthetic weapons. Combat in this game is smooth but that doesn’t mean easy. These are some of the harder boss fights I have seen in recent games.

For the superhero fan

Marvel’s Spider-Man

The list of developers that have taken a swing at designing a game dedicated to everybody’s favorite web-slinger is seemingly endless. However, if you want to jump into the most satisfying Spider-Man experience ever delivered on a console, then you should most definitely pick up a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man. I don’t think there is currently a video game on the market that can cater to the needs and desires of superhero fans quite the way this one does.

Action Experience

Nier: Automata

Right off the bat, I would like to point out that on a surface level Nier: Automata is an absolutely incredible action game in its own right. However, there is so much more to this game. If you were a lifelong gamer and always wanted to see designers push the boundaries of what could be done in a game, then this is the game for you. Nier: Automata is so much more than just a game, it’s an experience that is not to be missed.

Blood, gore, and father issues

God of War

Boy! The God of War franchise was beginning to get a bit long in the tooth. Recent entries into the franchise had seen main character Kratos turn into a bit of a caricature. However, this release provides an amazing and well-needed dive into the depth of his character. While you are busy reveling in stellar storylines and killer combat mechanics, you might just find yourself having your heartstrings tugged in an unexpected way.

The good, the bad, and the ugly

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an absolutely stellar game. If you have ever wanted to wander the old west with your trusty horse and Colt at your hip, then this is the game for you. While there may be minor issues keeping your horse and wagon under control at times, what problems the controls have in full gallop do not detract from the game. In fact, the crashes can be outright hilarious. This is a proper wild west game and I highly recommend giving it a try.

It belongs in a museum

Uncharted 4

If you have ever had the desire to consume a blockbuster popcorn film in video game form, then Uncharted 4 may be right up your alley. This game is so tight you can bounce a quarter off of it. The storyline itself may not be dealing with the most life-altering concepts, but it is incredibly well-written. In addition, you’ll be treated to gorgeous graphics, amazing set pieces, and downright awesome gameplay.

For the tactical shooter

Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2

If you aren’t so much a run and gun player but a more tactical, take cover and plan your advance sort, then The Division 2 might be your game. With an appealing story, diverse set of quest types, both PvE and PvP, every day you play The Division 2 can be different. Explore an open and dynamic world on the brink of collapse with your friends or on your own, this game is surprisingly forgiving to the solo player. As Ubisoft continues to develop the game over the next year, you can expect no shortage of content to play.

