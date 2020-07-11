Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Photographed With Son Josey as She Remains Missing

WENN

The 911 call that sparked the investigation of the ‘Glee’ alum’s diseapparance has also been released with a woman telling the dispatcher in the phone call, ‘Lake Piru, emergency is we have a missing person.’

Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey rushes to be with their son Josey after the actress went missing at Ventura County’s Lake Piru. The 36-year-old West Virginia native was seen stepping out with the pair’s 4-year-old son in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 9.

In some photos obtained by Daily Mail, Dorsey was photographed holding Josey as they made their way out of the “Glee” star’s sister, Nickayla Rivera’s home that afternoon. The “Justified” actor, whom she divorced in 2018 after four years of marriage, wore a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a black tee while carrying Josey to the car.

As for his son, who was found sleeping alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru on Wednesday before Rivera went missing, he donned a black and white hat and white T-shirt. The picture featured him sporting a smile on his face.

According to Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Josey is in “good health” despite the accident. “The family is going through a very traumatic time right now,” he went on to tell reporters.

Buschow added that Josey was found wearing a life vest. “Another vest [was found] on board the boat for an adult, so it looks like [Rivera] was not wearing [hers],” he explained. “The son said they were in the water swimming together. He came up and got back up on the boat, but she did not. He was found on the boat by a passerby. He was found fast asleep on the boat by himself.”

Meanwhile, the search for Rivera was resumed on Thursday after being halted “due to darkness.” The 911 call that sparked the investigation of Rivera’s disappearance had also been released. “Lake Piru, emergency is we have a missing person. We found a little girl in one of the boats by herself and her mom’s nowhere to be found,” a woman on the line told the dispatcher. Obviously, the woman mistook Josey as a girl.

When asked about the ethnicity of the child, the woman said that she didn’t know because her husband was the one who told her to call authorities.





Following Rivera’s disappearance, several of her old “Glee” castmates expressed their shock, with Heather Morris and Harry Shum Jr. stating they are praying for her on social media. Demi Lovato, who had a guest spot on the show as a love interest for Naya’s character, also called for her Instagram followers to send their prayers for the missing star.

Rivera’s ex-fiance, rapper Big Sean, also liked numerous tweets calling on fans to pray for her or for anyone with any information to assist police in their search.