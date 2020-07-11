Mozilla suspends Firefox Send file-sharing service after reports malware operators use it to host and send links with malicious payloads to potential victims (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
13


Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Mozilla suspends Firefox Send file-sharing service after reports malware operators use it to host and send links with malicious payloads to potential victims  —  Mozilla has temporarily suspended the Firefox Send file-sharing service while it adds a Report Abuse mechanism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR