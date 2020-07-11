Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Mozilla suspends Firefox Send file-sharing service after reports malware operators use it to host and send links with malicious payloads to potential victims — Mozilla has temporarily suspended the Firefox Send file-sharing service while it adds a Report Abuse mechanism.
Mozilla suspends Firefox Send file-sharing service after reports malware operators use it to host and send links with malicious payloads to potential victims (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet: