Mo’Nique Shuts Down Rumors She’s Joining ‘RHOA’ to Replace NeNe Leakes

‘RHOA’ cast member Porsha Williams reacts to the comedian’s clarifications and hints that she will be happy to have both NeNe and Mo in the upcoming season of the hit Bravo reality series.

Previously, it was rumored that comedian Mo’Nique would join season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” to replace cast member NeNe Leakes. Now, Mo has broken her silence in an Instagram post to address the rumors.

“Let me let it come straight from my mouth,” she shared in a clip shared by The Shade Room. “No, my sweet babies. I am not doing ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’.”

She also sang NeNe’s praises, saying that she’s irreplaceable. “In my humble opinion, Nene Leakes is irreplaceable. Nene Leakes is the ‘Housewives of Atlanta’ if you ask me, baby. That’s been 13 years so, no I am not joining the cast. I respect all of those sisters they do what they do.”

Cast member Porsha Williams reacted to Mo’s clarifications and hinted that she would be happy to have both NeNe and Mo in the upcoming season of the hit Bravo reality series. “Dang, well let’s have both honestly,” the mom of one said.

NeNe’s rep had also issued a statement in regards of the rumors. “It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from ‘RHOA’. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be,” the statement read. “We are having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate.”

A source previously claimed that Bravo executives were hoping to get comedian Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks join the cast of the hit reality series and replace NeNe. “[Sidney] is negotiating with Bravo to have Mo’Nique join the show. Nothing is done yet, but if Bravo opens up their pockets, we’ll all see Mo’Nique on the show,” said the source.