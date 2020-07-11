MLB players hoping for bounce-back seasons in 2020

For players coming off disappointing 2019 seasons, the delay in the 2020 MLB season was even more painful as they try to forget last year. Here’s a look at 25 bounce-back candidates for 2020.
After a breakout 2018 season in which he hit 35 home runs for Milwaukee, Aguilar regressed between the Brewers and Marlins last season with only 12 long balls. He’s hoping to rebound as the Marlins starting first baseman.
After a great start to his career, Benintendi had a 2019 season he’d like to forget, hitting .266-13-68 with a career-worst .774 OPS. He’s being counted on to rebound after Boston traded Mookie Betts.
Cain struggled at the plate in 2019 while nursing a thumb injury, hitting only .260-11-48 with 18 stolen bases. Milwaukee needs its leadoff man to rebound in the shortened season.
Carpenter had a power outage last season with only 15 home runs in 492 plate appearances. He should continue to see regular at-bats between third base and DH during the shortened season, and the Cardinals are relying on more offense from him.
Carrasco was diagnosed with cancer last year and was able to throw only 80 innings during the season. Now completely healthy, he’s hoping to rebound in Cleveland’s rotation.
Cespedes missed most of 2018 and all of 2019 due to injuries but could be a candidate for the DH role in 2020 for the Mets. A premium power hitter in his prime, he could be a difference maker for New York.
Cobb threw only 12.1 innings last season due to injury in another disappointing season with Baltimore. He has two seasons remaining on what’s been a disastrous contract for the team.
Eovaldi earned an extension after becoming a playoff hero in 2018, but the first season of the new contract was a nightmare. He posted a 5.99 ERA in an injury-plagued season but will have more pressure this year.
Foltynewicz struggled to catch up after a poor start to 2019 and finished the year with a 4.54 ERA. He’s hoping to regain his 2018 form, when he posted a 2.85 ERA and 9.9 K/9.
Freeland was a Cy Young candidate in 2018, but his ERA increased by nearly four runs last year to 6.73. It’s no coincidence that Colorado faltered with him, but the lefty hopes to rebound in 2020.
Gallo was unable to extend his 40 home run streak to three straight seasons due to injuries, playing in only 70 games last year. With the launch of a new ballpark, Gallo hopes to regain his pace this year.
After posting a 3.92 ERA with Baltimore and Atlanta in 2018, Gausman’s performance crashed with the Braves last season. He did pitch better in relief late in the year with the Reds and hopes to rehab his value in San Francisco’s rotation this year.
Kluber suffered a freak elbow injury last season, followed by an oblique issue. After making only seven starts, he was traded from Cleveland to Texas in the offseason and hopes to revitalize his career.
Lester posted one of the worst ERAs of his career in 2019, finishing at 4.46 in 31 starts and allowing an NL-high 205 hits. With the Cubs making few moves in the offseason, they’re holding out hope Lester can rebound at age 36.
McCullers missed all of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. He was excellent in his first four MLB seasons and will try to fill the void left from Gerrit Cole’s departure in the offseason.
The Padres ran out of playing time for Myers last year, as he finished hitting only .239-18-53 with 490 plate appearances. The addition of the DH this season gives him a chance to play more and rebound.
Frustrating injuries limited Nimmo to only 69 games played last year. He’s hoping to regain his 2018 form, when he posted a .404 on-base percentage and .886 OPS.
Porcello’s career has been in a freefall since he won the AL Cy Young in 2016. Last season was arguably his worst, with a 5.52 ERA in 32 starts for the Red Sox, but Citi Field provides a more favorable environment.
Returning from hip surgery, Posey hit only .257-7-38 in 445 plate appearances. He has stated he’s not sure about playing in 2020, but if Posey does participate, he could regain momentum after being an All-Star the previous four seasons.
Nagged by injuries, Snell was unable to repeat his 2018 Cy Young season. He finished with a 4.29 ERA in only 107 innings but has had enough time to heal from an arm scare in spring training.
Stanton couldn’t stay on the field in his second season with the Yankees, finishing the regular season with only 72 plate appearances. He hopes to get healthy for the short 2020 season.
Treinen was a breakout closer with Oakland in 2018, but shoulder trouble hindered him for much of last year. The Dodgers bought low, hoping for an elite setup man despite an ERA that increased by more than four runs last year.
Upton played only 63 games last season due to injury, and his play while healthy was below his usual standard. He hit only .215-12-40 in 63 games.
Votto led the NL in on-base percentage for three straight seasons before his struggles with the bat last year, posting a .357 OBP and .768 OPS. His offensive numbers have slipped over the last two years, but he hopes to get on a hot streak in 2020.
Wood had a forgettable 2019 season in Cincinnati, making only seven starts due to a back injury. He went back to the Dodgers in the offseason, where he had a 3.46 ERA in four seasons.