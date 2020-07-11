Miss BumBum Germany Disqualified After Judges Learn Her Butt Is Fake! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

MTO News has learned that Miss BumBum Germany, Nathali Pereira is being booty-ed out of the cheeky annual bikini contest, after judges learned that she’s undergone butt implants. 

The curvaceous stunner was pinning her hopes on competing in Miss BumBum World 2020, which will be held in December. Instead of lining up onstage in front of crowds as usual, the array of bikini-clad hopefuls will this time be showing off their assets online as the contest is held virtually due to the Covid pandemic. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR