Mikel Arteta happy to help Kieran Tierney settle in at Arsenal | Football News





Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has settled in well to life in the Premier League after joining from Celtic

Mikel Arteta says it has been a “pleasure” helping Kieran Tierney adapt to life at Arsenal as the Scotland international continues to impress.

The 23-year-old moved to the Emirates from Celtic last summer but his first season in the Premier League has been impacted by injury.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Live on

After suffering a dislocated shoulder, he did not feature under Arteta until after the restart and since then has been in excellent form, playing as either a wing-back or as the left-sided centre-back in a three-man defence.

Tierney looks set to start Sunday’s Sky Live north London derby at Tottenham as Arsenal look to both stay ahead of their neighbours and keep hopes of European qualification on track.

Supporters and pundits alike have been heaping praise on Tierney, while Arteta revealed the defender’s approach has made it even easier to adjust his approach for English football.

3:05 Mikel Arteta explained to Soccer Saturday about Arsenal’s culture under his management and why he wants all his players on the same page Mikel Arteta explained to Soccer Saturday about Arsenal’s culture under his management and why he wants all his players on the same page

“I am very impressed with him,” said Arteta.

“Just how he was acting and working on his rehab. Everybody loves him at the club and it is not a coincidence, he earns that every single day: the way he treats people, the way he works around the way, the energy he brings to the place.

“Then with his performances I am delighted. He has adapted really well. He is a player that gives you everything in every session and every game and the quality as well that he is adding.

“You help him with pleasure because of what he brings, how willing he is all the time to work, improve and give his maximum to the team.”

Live on Sky: Tottenham vs Arsenal Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Arteta, who spent two seasons at Rangers before joining Everton in 2005, pinpointed the main differences between playing in Scotland compared to England and believes Tierney has coped well with the changes.

“He had a really difficult period because of the injuries, because he moved to a different city, a different context that he had in Glasgow with a club that was winning all the time and where he was very settled,” Arteta added.

“It was a challenge for him. He has been dealing with that in the best possible way, with some difficulties.

“He needed the club to support him, he needed his team-mates to make life easier for him. We are all trying to help him.”