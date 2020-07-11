Christopher Dring / GamesIndustry.biz:
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer claims asking studios to make games for Xbox Series X that will also work on Xbox One at launch won’t hinder the potential of Series X — “Held back is a meme that gets created by people who are too caught up in device competition,rdquo;
Microsoft's Phil Spencer claims asking studios to make games for Xbox Series X that will also work on Xbox One at launch won't hinder the potential of Series X (Christopher Dring/GamesIndustry.biz)
Christopher Dring / GamesIndustry.biz: