Michelle Williams Teams Up With Oscar Isaac for ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

WENN

This limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries is being developed by HBO with ‘The Affair’ co-creator Hagai Levi being in charge of the writing and directing.

–

Oscar Isaac and Michelle Williams will play a couple in a limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries “Scenes From a Marriage“.

The two stars will appear in the small screen divorce drama, which is being developed by bosses at HBO and “The Affair” co-creator Hagai Levi.

Written and directed by Levi, the production is based on the original 1973 Swedish series, featuring Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson.

Issac and Williams, who will also serve as executive producers, are no strangers to TV work – Williams picked up accolades for her work in “Fosse/Verdon” last year (19), while Issac starred in the 2015 limited series “Show Me a Hero“.