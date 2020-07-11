Mexican foreign minister By

© . The Safran company logo is pictured at the company’s logistic area in Colomiers near Toulouse



MEXICO CITY () – France’s Safran (PA:), the world’s third-largest aerospace supplier, has began building a new factory in the northern Mexican border state of Chihuahua, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday.

Ebrard said on Twitter that he was informed on July 1 that Safran “begins construction of a plant in Chihuahua to manufacture the interiors of Boeing (NYSE:) passenger planes, employing more than 800 people!”

Safran, which has two plants in the Mexican industrial city of Queretaro, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Safran in May announced it had laid off 3,000 employees in Mexico amid an unprecedented crisis in the aerospace industry stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.