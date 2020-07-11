Mexican foreign minister By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . The Safran company logo is pictured at the company’s logistic area in Colomiers near Toulouse

MEXICO CITY () – France’s Safran (PA:), the world’s third-largest aerospace supplier, has began building a new factory in the northern Mexican border state of Chihuahua, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday.

Ebrard said on Twitter that he was informed on July 1 that Safran “begins construction of a plant in Chihuahua to manufacture the interiors of Boeing (NYSE:) passenger planes, employing more than 800 people!”

Safran, which has two plants in the Mexican industrial city of Queretaro, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Safran in May announced it had laid off 3,000 employees in Mexico amid an unprecedented crisis in the aerospace industry stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR