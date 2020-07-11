Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin hits back at critics after surviving Izak Rankine’s debut freak show

A defiant Simon Goodwin has hit back at his critics after his side pulled out a hard-fought win over a plucky Gold Coast Suns side.

Goodwin has come under heavy criticism for the Demons’ slow start to the year, but reiterated his belief in the playing group despite the team’s recent struggles.

Melbourne ran out 12. 8. (80) to 9. 9. (63) winners, but had to hold off a Gold Coast Suns side that was sparked by a spectacular debut from last year’s No.3 pick Izak Rankine.

Demons players mob Harley Bennell after he kicked his first goal for the club in the fourth quarter (Getty)

“Yeah, there’s been noise, there’s been plenty of opinion from a lot of people but we’ll just keep focusing on what we’ll do and [I’m] probably not going to talk about that now,” Goodwin said in his post-match press conference.

“We still need to get better, we still need to play better footy but we’re right in this season and we are going to continue to try and progress forward,” Goodwin said after the match.

“We think we have got the capability to play some really outstanding footy.

“It [belief] has been there all year and we have played some really strong teams over the last three weeks and we are two and three. We are certainly not in a poor position.

Izak Rankine dazzled on his AFL debut with three sensational goals in a valiant effort by Gold Coast (Getty)

“We have still got a lot of work to do … Our season is rolling now and another big challenge next week.

“I am incredibly proud of our club.”

However, while the Demons secured an impressive win, the story of the afternoon was the debut from Rankine, which set social media alight.

The small forward led all players with three spectacular goals, leading AFL legend Shane Crawford to call for him to be named the Rising Star this season.